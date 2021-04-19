On Tuesday, April 22, at 2:00pm EST, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery will host a free webinar on clean label snack and bakery shopper insights. Speakers include Thea Bourianne, manager, Solutions Consulting, and Darren Mahaffy, chief marketing officer, Silver Hills Bakery.

The webinar is sponsored by Lesaffre, Bartek, and Cargill.

Food industry dynamics like organic, natural, ingredient avoidance, and overall product simplification continue to drive category growth. Understanding shopper patterns related to these trends helps provide a roadmap for future product strategies. This webinar will highlight shopper intelligence from Thea Bourianne, MBA, RD, LDN, manager of solutions consulting for Label Insight, a leading CPG metadata specialist that performs comprehensive ingredient analysis to identify unique product attributes across over 30,000 brands and a leading collaborator with IRI. During this webinar, she will help snack and bakery company leadership better understand shoppers and their different needs, including:

Shopper patterns seeking health and wellness benefits A review of nutrients claims (fiber, protein, whole grains) A review of health claims (heart health, digestive health, diabetes health, energy) Emerging areas and missed opportunities for brands

Shoppers adhering to dietary requirements and ingredient avoidance Big 8 allergens along with gluten and sesame (new FDA recommendations) Free from artificial ingredients Diet and lifestyle (ketogenic, Paleo, vegan)

Consumer trends Perception of “natural” and “organic” Perception of ingredient statement length, including any correlation with better-for-you product attributes E-commerce search data for longstanding and emerging trends How trends in bakery compare with other categories



