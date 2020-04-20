BEMA to host Baking Industry Forum Baker Town Hall on April 23
April 20, 2020
No Comments
BEMA is working to keep you connected during the COVID-19 crisis! The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 23, at 10am CST / 11am EST.
Join this live webinar to hear from baker members of the Baking Industry Forum as they discuss:
- State of the industry
- Changes in efficiency
- Modifications regarding capacity planning
- Forecasting for capital projects
You will also have the opportunity to submit your questions to the panel. Featured panelists include:
- Brandon Heiser, Roskam Baking
- John Mulloy, Jr., 151 Foods
- Mario Somoza, Pan Pepin
- Richard Ybarra, Publix Supermarket
Click here to register.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.