BEMA to host Baking Industry Forum Baker Town Hall on April 23

BEMA is working to keep you connected during the COVID-19 crisis! The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 23, at 10am CST / 11am EST.

Join this live webinar to hear from baker members of the Baking Industry Forum as they discuss:

State of the industry

Changes in efficiency

Modifications regarding capacity planning

Forecasting for capital projects

You will also have the opportunity to submit your questions to the panel. Featured panelists include:

Brandon Heiser, Roskam Baking

John Mulloy, Jr., 151 Foods

Mario Somoza, Pan Pepin

Richard Ybarra, Publix Supermarket

