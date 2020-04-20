Industry News

BEMA to host Baking Industry Forum Baker Town Hall on April 23

April 20, 2020
KEYWORDS baking industry / webinar
Order Reprints
No Comments

BEMA is working to keep you connected during the COVID-19 crisis! The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 23, at 10am CST / 11am EST.

Join this live webinar to hear from baker members of the Baking Industry Forum as they discuss: 

  • State of the industry
  • Changes in efficiency
  • Modifications regarding capacity planning 
  • Forecasting for capital projects 

You will also have the opportunity to submit your questions to the panel. Featured panelists include:

  • Brandon Heiser, Roskam Baking
  • John Mulloy, Jr., 151 Foods
  • Mario Somoza, Pan Pepin
  • Richard Ybarra, Publix Supermarket 

Click here to register.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.