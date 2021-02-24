Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19

Product Snapshot: Dunkin’ is featuring more Matcha on the menu an exciting way to enjoy this beautifully bright and energizing fan favorite, with the Matcha Topped Donut. The doughnut is available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning February 24.

The new Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin’s signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness. The distinct flavor and eye-catching, vibrant green color are perfect for adventurous guests seeking a unique twist on a classic treat.

Dunkin’s Matcha Topped Donuts feature a high-quality Matcha green tea powder blend, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years. As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder.

According to Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’, “Expanding our line of specialty drinks with Matcha Lattes last year created a whole new way to stay energized and refreshed at Dunkin’. This year, we’re featuring our new Matcha Topped Donut to give guests even more options for enjoying this bright and delicious flavor in a uniquely Dunkin’ way.”

