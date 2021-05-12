Company: MadeGood Foods

Website: www.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: MadeGood Foods is expanding into the savory snack category with their all-new Star Puffed Crackers. Gluten-free and organic, they contain nutrients from six different fruits and vegetables. The new crackers are available in three flavors: Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Pizza.

"Entering the savory snack category has always been top of mind at our company, which is why we're incredibly excited to bring the Star Puffed Crackers to the U.S. market," said Nima Fotovat, president of MadeGood Foods. "Our team has been hard at work to provide these new products that stay true to our values of natural, organic, non-GMO, and safe snacks you and your family can feel good about. They're perfect for snack time, school lunches, or a treat on-the-go."

Vegan and gluten-free, Star Puffed Crackers contains nutrients from six different fruit and vegetable sources: spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, D, E, and B6, as well as an excellent source of thiamine. All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.

Star Puffed Crackers are currently available on Amazon and madegoodfoods.com.