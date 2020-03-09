CookiesBakery ProductsGluten-freeTrendsNew Snack and Bakery Products

MadeGood Foods SnickerDoodle, Sweet Cinnamon, and Red Velvet Cookies, and No Nut Butter Cookies

March 9, 2020
KEYWORDS allergen-free baked goods / allergen-free snacks / MadeGood
Company: MadeGood Foods

Websitewww.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: MadeGood recently released new cookie flavors, as well as No Nut Butter Cookies. 

About the flavors:

  • Red Velvet Cookies: Just the right amount of chocolatey goodness and white chocolate chips combine for a little party at school, work or just on the go. But with all the MadeGood healthy benefits of the nutrients of vegetables.
  • No Nut Butter Cookies: Miss peanut butter? With all the dietary restrictions we often yearn for our old favorite, but this cookie brings us the peanutty flavor without the peanuts—or any nuts at all!  
  • SnickerDoodle (USA ONLY) / Sweet Cinnamon (CAD ONLY). Sweetly cinnamon like grandma’s kitchen these cookies are perfect for a flashback treat when life gets a little crazy. But, made for modern life with the nutrients of vegetables. Gluten-free, vegan, free of the top eight allergens so perfectly safe to go to school.

