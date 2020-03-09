MadeGood Foods SnickerDoodle, Sweet Cinnamon, and Red Velvet Cookies, and No Nut Butter Cookies
March 9, 2020
Company: MadeGood Foods
Website: www.madegoodfoods.com
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99
Product Snapshot: MadeGood recently released new cookie flavors, as well as No Nut Butter Cookies.
About the flavors:
- Red Velvet Cookies: Just the right amount of chocolatey goodness and white chocolate chips combine for a little party at school, work or just on the go. But with all the MadeGood healthy benefits of the nutrients of vegetables.
- No Nut Butter Cookies: Miss peanut butter? With all the dietary restrictions we often yearn for our old favorite, but this cookie brings us the peanutty flavor without the peanuts—or any nuts at all!
- SnickerDoodle (USA ONLY) / Sweet Cinnamon (CAD ONLY). Sweetly cinnamon like grandma’s kitchen these cookies are perfect for a flashback treat when life gets a little crazy. But, made for modern life with the nutrients of vegetables. Gluten-free, vegan, free of the top eight allergens so perfectly safe to go to school.
