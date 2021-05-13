Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.lays.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Frito-Lay is gearing up for summer in a BIG way by introducing three new, limited-edition Lay’s flavors that are hitting store shelves starting this week:

Chile Mango: Get tropical this summer with the fruity flavor of mango, combined with the spice and tang of chile peppers. Lay’s Chile Mango flavored chips make for a tropical summer treat!

Wavy Jerk Chicken: Bring a little island flavor to your backyard! There’s traditional spicy, sweet, and smoky jerk flavor in every bag of Lay’s Wavy Jerk Chicken flavored chips.

Summer BLT: A summertime picnic classic now in chip form! Enjoy Lay’s Summer BLT flavored chips featuring lettuce and tomato flavor wrapped in bacon-flavored goodness!

With just one bite, these new flavors inspired by tropical islands and backyard barbeques instantly make it feel like summertime. The flavors are available at retailers nationwide starting this week for $3.79 until supplies last.