Company: Dick and Jane Baking Co.

Website: www.educationalsnacks.us/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99-$25.00

Product Snapshot: Heard the news? Thousands of schools and homes nationwide trust Dick & Jane Educational Snacks for a welcome addition to curriculum and mealtime. Kids who have graduated from counting with Cheerios are now enjoying a new way of learning while snacking (perfect for grades K-8).

With the school year extended for some and summer coming up, the fun-filled sweet vanilla animal crackers are quickly becoming a staple amongst school districts, camps, and at-home learning.

Education has been the inspiration behind Dick and Jane Baking Co. since the beginning. Dick runs the baking company while Jane is a teacher and health advocate.

Helping kids to eat right and to do well in school is what Dick and Jane love most.

Six snack options available offered individually wrapped and in variety packs:

All snacks are non-GMO, nut-free, and meet all USDA guidelines for the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and all SMART Snack guidelines

Fun for birthdays, class projects, field trips, youth groups, camps, Halloween, and Christmas presents

Ideal for many celebrations throughout the year:

English & Spanish for Hispanic Heritage Month

Farmers Market for Farm to School Month

Presidents for Election Day

Food & Nutrition for National Nutrition Month

States & Capitals for Read Across America

Fun & Fitness for National Physical Fitness & Sports Month

Available at Amazon and DOT, with a SRP is $19.99 per box of 30 or $25.00 for the variety pack.