Company: Utz Snacks

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: The Utz Brand, makers of potato chips, pretzels and cheese balls, is pleased to introduce their newest innovation, Utz Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels. These crunchy, mini-twist pretzels come with big & bold flavors including Zesty Cheddar and Tangy Mustard.

With consumer demand driving flavored pretzels sales to almost +30 percent over the past 52 weeks, according to IRI, the Utz Kitchen Specialists have created a new and unique mini-twist pretzel and seasoned them with Zesty Cheddar and Tangy Mustard. Available in a convenient 21 oz barrel, which seals in freshness.

As a category leader in pretzels and the number one provider of convenient sized pretzel barrels, Utz’s new Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels join the recently introduced Utz Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Bites. Utz continues to innovate and bring incremental consumer excitement to the pretzel category.

“Utz continues to generate strong growth through innovation, acquisition and geographic growth,” said Dylan Lissette, CEO, Utz Brands, Inc. “And, as a leader in pretzels and pretzel barrel sales, we see these new Utz Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels as a further extension of our pretzel capabilities. Twisterz, not unlike our new Utz Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Bites, are sure to delight brand fans and make new ones too!”

The new Utz Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels are hitting the market June 7, 2021, and will be sold in leading retailers across the U.S. as well as online at the Utz Online Store. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which you prefer, Zesty Cheddar or Tangy Mustard!