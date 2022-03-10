Company: Pretzel Pete, Inc.

Website: https://pretzelpete.com/

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Pretzel Pete’s president & founder, Karl Brown, says “Having weathered a long, hard winter we are all looking forward to the start of warmer weather and the fun summer holidays. In that fun spirit we are pleased to introduce our Margarita-seasoned Mini Twists. This pretzel with its distinctive lime and salt flavor is as delicious as it is unique. A welcome addition to the Cinco de Mayo festivities and any warm weather event.”

This item, packed in 6-oz. bags, will be available on the company website, www.pretzelpete.com; Amazon; and in select retailers starting the last week of March 2022. This item is expected to be available only throughout the spring/early summer months of 2022 and carries a SRP of $3.99.

For additional information contact Karl Brown, president, at kbrown@pretzelpete.com, or call (215) 361-9560.