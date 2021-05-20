With a ceremonial groundbreaking on April 12, 2021, Heat and Control, Inc. has started construction on a new facility in Mexico. Nestled between Guadalajara and Lake Chapala, this facility will be the largest of the Heat and Control properties.

Heat and Control commenced operations in Mexico in 1985. Guadalajara is head office for Mexico and Latin American operations. The team has been integral to growth of the food industry notably in corn food products, helping take tortilla chip and taco processing technology to the global market.

Completion of the new facility will be transformative and significantly expand the company’s abilities to serve new and existing customers. The total lot size of 728,554 sq. ft. (67,685 sq. m) includes a warehouse, manufacturing, R&D and demonstration center, and offices.

This is a significant milestone as the company wraps up its global 70th anniversary celebration. “Guadalajara has a special place in my heart, and I am extremely proud of the team and what they have accomplished,” said Andy Caridis, founder and chairman of Heat and Control. “The new facility and the research and development capability is of extreme importance to me. I am compelled to find ways of making things better, to create new ways of production that make it easy for companies of all levels and capacity to take advantage of what the food industry has to offer.”

There has been investment in new technologies, such as the latest material automation machinery with fiber laser for cutting flat and tube material, water jet cutting equipment, deburring machines, and an 80 ft (24.38 m) powder coating processing booth. “With this new plant we will increase our productivity, which will allow us to have a greater competitive advantage,” said Arturo Lorenzana, general manager of Heat and Control Mexico. “Cutting-edge machinery will help us automate and improve our manufacturing processes in order to continue leading the market."

Food companies around the world will have increased opportunities to test Heat and Control equipment in the 36,812sq. ft. (3,420 sq. m) demonstration center which includes access to inspection, packaging and six process production lines including Masa Maker, taco/tostada and other food equipment. Also, the manufacturing area footprint of 246,041sq. ft. (22,858 sq. m) will take Heat and Control’s global manufacturing and warehouse capacity to over one million sq. ft. (over 234,00 sq. m).

“I thank the Guadalajara team for their ongoing dedication and hard work to make our Mexico and Latin American operations a success,” said Tony Caridis, president of Heat and Control. “The new facility will benefit Heat and Control globally, provide additional support to our customers and further reinforce our commitment to serving the industry.”

With 1600+ employees worldwide in more than 30 offices, Heat and Control brings science, imagination, and unmatched commitment to every project. Striving to do more they help customers bring their products to market.