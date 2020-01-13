Mountain High Organics, Inc. breaks ground on new state-of-the-art distribution facility in New Milford, CT

Mountain High Organics is excited and proud to announce that it has broken ground on its new 28,000 square foot distribution center in New Milford, Connecticut. The new distribution center is part of Mountain High Organics supply chain optimization strategy to better serve its ever expanding list of national and international manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. The new distribution center is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020.

The 28,000 square foot distribution facility will house a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art cooler which will be refrigerated to 42 degrees Fº and 8,000 square foot shipping and receiving dock that will be kept at 60 degrees Fº. The new facility will allow Mountain High Organics to safeguard its organic raw ingredient inventory with environmentally controlled storage conditions. Mountain High Organics products include a wide breadth of organic grains, and seeds.

Furthermore, the new facility will allow Mountain High Organics to have complete control over all aspects of receiving, storage and distribution of its organic raw ingredients and consumer brand line Beveri as well as providing a positive economic impact in New Milford where Mountain High Organics was founded in 1999.

“It was a top priority that we build our new facility in New Milford, said Joanne Fellin, president of Mountain High Organics.” “This is where we started, and it gives us a chance to give back to the community and bring economic vitality and jobs to New Milford.”

The new distribution center was designed from the inside out; meaning Mountain High Organics started with a 1,200 pallet cooler floor plan which allows for ease of access with forklifts, inventory management and provides for a high level of safety for equipment operators. The new center is part of Mountain High Organics company wide sustainable initiative making the facility environmentally friendly. Mountain High Organics chose to build an insulated cooler within a steel structure for extreme energy efficiency and installed a high efficiency water cooled refrigeration system as well as high-speed cooler doors to dramatically minimize thermal exchange between the cooler and receiving area. In addition, all lighting is high efficiency LED motion activated and all forklifts and pallet jacks are electric to eliminate atmospheric pollution.

Mountain High Organics also has two other distribution facilities strategically located Omaha, NE and Brookfield, CT for fast and easy product distribution anywhere in the United States.

Mountain High Organics mission is to support sustainable farming practices that are healthy for its customers and for the environment. As a leading supplier of certified organic ingredients, Mountain High Organics only buys products from farmers who still have a personal connection to their crops and understand that healthy foods can only come from being planted in soil that has no chemical fertilizers or pesticides. By doing so, it ensures that Mountain High Organics, can provide its customers with the highest quality organic ingredients while protecting and seeding sustainable agricultural practices for future generations.