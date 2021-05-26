Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.09-$2.00

Product Snapshot: As the summer season starts, Dunkin’ has captured the fun that lifts our spirits this time of year, with a pair of new menu choices perfect for the sweet and bright days ahead. The brand is heading into the holiday weekend and the beginning of summer by serving new Dunkin’ Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats, both available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Dunkin’s newest doughnut fits right into the season for enjoying fun, bright colors and delightful, fruity tastes. Dunkin’s Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats feature Dunkin’s signature Old-Fashioned cake ring and MUNCHKINS, tossed in a new berry powder that delivers a beautiful shade of pink and a taste of berry for a sweet summer treat any time of day.

The Berry Powdered Donut will retail for $1.09, and the the 10-count of Berry Powdered MUNCHKINS will retail for $2.00.

“Just in time for the unofficial start of the season, Dunkin’ is delivering the celebration people are craving with a duo of delightful new choices created with warm weather and long sunny days in mind,” said Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’.

