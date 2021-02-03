Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19

Product Snapshot: For a delicious duet with Dunkin’s Macchiatos, America’s favorite sweethearts are together again. Dunkin’ has brought back its signature heart-shaped doughnuts, including the Brownie Batter Donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, and topped with vanilla flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles, and the Cupid’s Choice Donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles.

According to Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’, “Dunkin’ is the perfect place for anyone to find the spirit of Valentine’s Day. With our gorgeous Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos, joined together with our beloved heart-shaped doughnuts, we’re making it easy to treat yourself and bring a little love and sweetness to any way you choose to celebrate.”