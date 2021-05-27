Global e-commerce ingredient supplier ingredientsonline.com recently launched a website homepage redesign. The homepage redesign will bring a personalized experience to supply chain industry members while purchasing and sourcing ingredients.

Some features of the new homepage include access to recently viewed products, personalized recommendations of products and factories, a quick-access control panel, and product carousels. The redesign also includes a section for monthly product highlights, improved mobile optimization, and easy access to bestselling products.

ingredientsonline.com is a global B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of nutritional raw ingredients. Registered members can search ingredients from around the world, see real-time U.S.-based inventory and pricing, instantly download QA/QC documents, and more with complete transparency. By using digital technology, ingredientsonline.com is extending the art of conducting business on the trade show floor onto a highly efficient, cutting edge, transparent, neutral, e-commerce platform.

The platform provides a wide variety of ingredients for nutritional, food and beverage, cosmetic and animal feed industries from qualified global sellers. By hosting a highly efficient, completely transparent platform for all qualified buyers and sellers, the company is delivering on its vision of making ingredientsonline.com “the global e-commerce solution.”