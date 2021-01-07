ingredientsonline.com, the B2B e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of nutritional raw ingredients, has launched a brand-new website aimed to enhance user experience and improve the purchasing process through a variety of upgrades.

Included with these upgrades is a completely redesigned homepage with a more prominent search bar allowing users to find their ingredient faster than ever. Sorting through the ingredientsonline.com catalog has also improved with new functionality where customers can find their product by price, factory of origin, package type, application, alphabet, country of origin, or certification.

Product listing pages now have a new look with product information and descriptions available in an easy-to-view format. All available package sizes are now contained within one listing, allowing customers to select their appropriate package type before checkout without having to browse multiple listings.

For customers placing sample orders, these orders can now be tracked through the “My Orders” section of the customer dashboard, providing an additional level of transparency with order status. Additionally, faster page loading speeds allow for a more cohesive buying experience. Users can now easily jump from page to page and view ingredients from around the world more quickly than ever before.

Along with these new improvements to ingredientsonline.com, users can still expect the same great selection of quality ingredients from global sellers with complete transparency on country of origin, QA/QC documentation, pricing, and inventory. It is ingredientsonline.com’s mission to provide a one-of-a-kind e-commerce experience for supply chains purchasing nutritional raw ingredients for finished products – a mission that is more vital than ever as the global pandemic continues to affect these supply chains.

Registration at ingredientsonline.com is free for qualified supply chain team members. Visit www.ingredientsonline.com today to register for an account and to experience these new upgrades and features.