Company: Purely Elizabeth

Website: purelyelizabeth.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: The pioneer of ancient grains, Purely Elizabeth, has launched three new flavors of granola.

The new flavors include:

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ancient Grain Granola: Made with a decadent blend of fair trade chocolate chunks, organic ancient grains, and light notes of vanilla.

Honey Peanut Butter Ancient Grain Granola: Combines organic ancient grains, organic honey, and a smooth blend of peanut butter into a crunchy treat.

Grain-Free Apple Walnut Granola + MCT Oil: Rich blend of dried apples, walnuts, superfood food nuts & seeds + organic MCT Oil (makes for easy digestion and can even convert energy, making you feel fuller as the day progresses).

These products will be available on Purely Elizabeth’s website, as well as in select retailers (Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and others).