Company: Purely Elizabeth

Website: purelyelizabeth.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Purely Elizabeth is bringing the latest wellness obsession—collagen—mainstream with the launch of their Multi-Serve Collagen Protein Oat Pouches!

Founder/CEO Elizabeth Stein has been an innovator in the natural food space for over a decade. She launched their widely popular, single-serve oatmeal cup with collagen last year (the first ever oatmeal w/ collagen). Noticing how many individuals were looking to seamlessly add collagen into their daily routine, Elizabeth decided to bring collagen to the masses with a multi-serve pouch option. Currently, collagen is outpacing overall vitamins, minerals, and supplements sales in conventional retailers with 62 percent vs 32 percent in the last 12 weeks of data compared to 2019.

Further, due to our current climate, individuals are spending more time at home and less time on-the-go. Multi-serve breakfast options are less wasteful, less expensive (six servings for the price of two cups), and perfect for the whole family to enjoy, all week long.