Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Pringles is embracing the coming summer heat with a sweet and spicy trip for your taste buds. Inspired by tropical destinations like Mexico and Hawaii, the flavor geniuses at Pringles combined sweet and tangy pineapple with smoky habanero peppers and packed the bold flavor into a thick, wavy crisp for extra crunch. Riding the wave of popularity for heat, these new crisps will surprise taste buds with a spicy kick against the sweet grilled pineapple flavor and let you say "hola" to your appetite and "aloha" to thinking about any other summer snack.

"We love epic flavor combinations at Pringles, and these new tropical-inspired crisps are no exception," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The sweet and spicy flavor will have snackers in vacation mode all summer long, making backyard grills and local beach trips feel like a getaway."

To sweeten the deal, Pringles is giving fans the chance to win a tropical escape to either Hawaii or Mexico. After purchasing a can of the Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip by taking a picture of their receipt and uploading it to Kellogg's Family Rewards by October 14, 2021. For official rules, click here.

Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero are available now for a limited time only at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores and online, while supplies last. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.