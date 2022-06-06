Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: The flavor masters at Pringles are satisfying the nation's latest craving—spicy and sweet combinations—this time heating up its fan-favorite, Pringles Ranch.

Introducing new, limited-time Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch, a pairing of smoky chipotle heat and creamy, zesty ranch packed into one crunchy crisp. Each bite boasts a thick, wavy texture to deliver crunch. Whether snackers are craving the spicy and simultaneously sweet taste of Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch while road tripping, backyard barbequing, or pool lounging, these new crisps pack the flavor for any summer outing.

"We're always listening to what our fans crave and pride ourselves on delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations in a single crisp," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "These new crisps boast the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with flavor first and heat second, all while providing Pringles Ranch devotees and snackers alike with a new way to experience this classic bite."

Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch will be available for a limited time only at Walgreens stores nationwide beginning in late May, while supplies last.