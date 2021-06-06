Company: Brazi Bites

Website: www.brazibites.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Brazi Bites has announced the launch of its new Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches in four varieties: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Double Egg and Turkey Bacon. The first single-serve, gluten-free breakfast sandwiches on the market, each SKU features simple, clean ingredients like cage-free eggs and nitrate-free bacon, sandwiched between toasty slices of warm, gluten-free bread for a delicious and satisfying homestyle taste that's ready in minutes in the microwave.

The frozen breakfast category experienced explosive growth in 2020 with Americans working from home, resulting in a $100 million increase, with better-for-you options growing by up to 3x, according to MULO. Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches, launching at Target, fill a much-needed gap created by this surge in demand with a convenient, better-for-you option that has strong appeal with millennials and families with younger children.

"After conducting extensive consumer market research and nearly a year of R&D, it became clear to us that shoppers are looking for better breakfast options that are delicious, accessible, and make their mornings easier," said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. "With limited gluten-free breakfast sandwich options on the market, and no single-serve, we knew we could create something truly unique to help drive growth in this space. True to our brand mission, our new Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches deliver on taste, texture and quality to help create meaningful moments of joy at mealtime. We feel confident consumers will love the taste and ingredient profile of our new sandwiches and are excited to bring more better-for-you shoppers to the category!"

Inspired by Brazil's popular grilled cheese, "queijo-quente," Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches are packed with 16-19 grams of protein and are certified gluten-free. The sandwiches also feature an innovative and unique Micro~Grill crisping sleeve that turns ordinary microwaves into a convenient panini-type grill for perfectly toasted bread every time. Quick and simple for hectic mornings before Zoom calls and remote learning starts, these sandwiches are the perfect way to enjoy the taste of a home-cooked breakfast with zero prep.

Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches retail for $4.49 and are available at select Target locations now. Brazi Bites' core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread and Empanadas are available at more than 15,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. For a complete list of locations, please visit https://brazibites.com/store-locator/.