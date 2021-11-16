Brazi Bites has announced new distribution for its Pizza’nadas, Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches, and Brazilian Cheese Bread in major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Costco, and H.E.B. As the number one frozen gluten-free snack brand, the national expansion follows on the heels of the initial launches this summer and further positions the Latin-founded company as a leader in the frozen food space. Pizza’nadas will be available at select Target, Walmart and Publix locations nationwide, while the Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches will be available at select Target nationwide and H-E-B in Texas. Brazi Bites’ best-selling Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese Bread will be available at several Costco regions including North West, South East, Texas, and Canada.

Frozen foods are a "pandemic powerhouse," growing 21 percent last year to $65.1 billion in retail sales, according to a report from the American Frozen Food Institute. Launched in 2021, both Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas and Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches fill a much needed gap in the market created by surging consumer demand for deliciously convenient and better-for-you frozen breakfasts and snacks.

“In addition to our classic cheese bread, the new Pizza’nadas and Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches are exciting innovations unlike anything in the frozen aisle. They speak to specific white spaces in the frozen aisle: cleaning up traditional pizza bites, and bringing the first-ever single-serve, gluten-free breakfast sandwich to the market,” said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “Our consumer research shows shoppers are actively searching for a pepperoni pizza bite alternative that tastes amazing and is made with clean ingredients. In addition, there are limited gluten-free breakfast sandwiches on the market, and no single-serve options, yet handheld frozen breakfasts are driving overall growth of this category according to IRI. We’re excited to partner with new retailers and expand our current relationships to make our delicious better-for-you foods available to more Americans from coast to coast.”

Bringing a Latin-inspired twist to classic American favorites, Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas and Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches are certified gluten-free and only use the finest hand-selected ingredients with absolutely nothing artificial. Additional product details include:

Pizza’nadas – Quick and simple for appetizers, snacks, parties or light meals, these bites deliver all the flavor people love about classic frozen pizza bites in a new way that tastes homemade. Pizza’nadas start with the same, iconic Brazilian cheese bread base made from clean ingredients like tapioca flour, eggs, cheese, and milk, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce for a delicious, nostalgic pizza flavor consumers love. Take the Pizza’nadas straight from the freezer to the oven or air fryer for a scrumptious snack that is ready in minutes. Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas have an SRP of $5.99.

Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches – Available in four varieties: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Double Egg and Turkey Bacon, these are the first single-serve, gluten-free breakfast sandwiches on the market. Each SKU features simple, clean ingredients like cage-free eggs and nitrate-free bacon, sandwiched between toasty slices of warm, gluten-free bread for a satisfying homestyle taste that’s ready in minutes in the microwave. Inspired by Brazil’s popular grilled cheese, “queijo-quente,” Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches include an innovative crisping sleeve, are packed with 16-19 grams of protein and are Certified Gluten-Free. Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches have an SRP of $4.49.

Brazi Bites products are available at more than 16,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. For a complete list of locations, please visit https://brazibites.com/store-locator/.



