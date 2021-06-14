Company: Brazi Bites

Website: www.brazibites.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Brazi Bites, pioneer of Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free, and better-for-you foods, has announced the launch of Pizza’nadas, an extension of the brand’s Empanadas line. Pizza’nadas start with the same iconic Brazilian cheese bread base made from clean ingredients like tapioca flour, eggs, cheese, and milk, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce for a nostalgic pizza flavor consumers love. Take the Pizza’nadas straight from the freezer to the oven or air fryer for a scrumptious snack that is ready in minutes.

Frozen foods are a “pandemic powerhouse,” growing 21 percent last year to $65.1 billion in retail sales, according to a report from the American Frozen Food Institute. Brazi Bites’ Pizza’nadas offer a twist on America’s favorite pizza bite in a convenient, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free option that has strong mass appeal.

“As we watched the frozen and nostalgic categories catapult over the past year, it became clear that there was a huge opportunity for us to capitalize on a white space in the market by creating the perfect better-for-you, gluten- and grain-free product to bring the two categories together,” said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “Shoppers are actively searching for a gluten-free pepperoni pizza bite alternative that actually tastes good and is made with clean ingredients. In fact, a pizza bite option was the number one requested product by our consumers over the past 18 months. We took the idea straight to R&D, combining fresh mozzarella cheese, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce for the inside, wrapping it in our crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside Brazilian Cheese Bread, to create a delicious, naturally gluten-free option. Staying true to our brand mission, Pizza’nadas not only deliver on taste, texture and quality, but help create small, meaningful and joyful moments every time you pick up a bite!”

Bringing a Latin-inspired twist to an American favorite snack, Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas are certified gluten-free and only use the finest hand-selected ingredients with absolutely nothing artificial. Quick and simple for appetizers, snacks, parties, or light meals, these bites deliver all the flavor consumers love about classic frozen pizza bites in a new way that tastes homemade.

Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas have a MSRP of $5.99, and are launching at Wegmans, Lidl and select Safeway locations, with Amazon to follow this summer. Brazi Bites’ core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread and Empanadas are available at more than 15,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. The brand also launched a line of Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches Spring 2021, available at select Target locations. For sales information, please contact sales@brazibites.com.