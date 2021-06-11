FoodStorm, a catering software provider, has announced the launch of its FoodStorm Kiosk, a physical, self-serve kiosk for in-store customers to place orders for catering, prepared food, deli, and bakery items with one managed backend.

As the environment for grocery businesses continues to evolve and has forever changed amid the pandemic, large companies like Amazon and Walmart are disrupting the way people grocery shop, focusing on customer convenience. The FoodStorm Kiosk can help both large chain and independent grocery retailers compete by entering new service lines and offerings via catering and prepared foods, attracting new customers, and retaining existing ones. By implementing FoodStorm's kiosk technology, brick-and-mortar retailers can provide in-store customers the ability to place, edit and pay for their orders autonomously.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our FoodStorm Kiosk. Our mission has always been to provide technology solutions for caterers to grow and manage their operation efficiently," said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. "The FoodStorm Kiosk allows grocery retailers of every size to bring extreme convenience and a frictionless purchasing experience to their customers for in-person catering and prepared food orders. Customers that have already implemented the FoodStorm Kiosk are seeing an increase in the number of orders and basket size, signaling a trend toward self-service technology, and a continued economic recovery in the United States. We want to help caterers and retail grocers capitalize on this trend with our industry-leading technology."

FoodStorm provides a true SaaS solution with the most configurable software features for catering management in the world. FoodStorm's platform was created with the end-user in mind, combining a first-class customer eCommerce experience with a beautiful backend to manage the catering process. FoodStorm provides solutions for every size and type of grocery store or supermarket, from a single location to independent chains, even to large-scale, national retailers. Outside of grocery, FoodStorm services many other catering businesses including Foodservice Management, QSR/retail, event, corporate, and on-site catering operations.

Backend order management is a critical component for caterers and retail grocery stores to manage their catering business as order volumes increase. FoodStorm's all-in-one solution integrates seamlessly with existing systems and contains hundreds of features to easily manage a catering business including a brand-matched eCommerce website, a full website builder to host your entire online presence, complete order management, payment processing, and CRM tools to market and grow your business.

FoodStorm Kiosks are currently live-in multiple Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace locations across New York and New Jersey; Roche Bros. Supermarkets (MA) and Mollie Stone's (CA) are currently in the implementation process.