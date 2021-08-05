IRI, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, has announced the launch of IRI Marketplace, an open and continuously expanding network that brings together IRI's trusted technology, data, and analytical partners on a single platform.

Available through IRI Liquid Data, IRI Marketplace allows clients to select and collaborate with these partners by seamlessly integrating their data, science, algorithms, and solutions to augment existing IRI offerings, enabling clients to work on maximizing growth for their business. IRI Marketplace also will provide a foundation for developing strategic recommendations and building third-party applications that are uniquely available through IRI's partner ecosystem.

"As champions of an open, collaborative digital marketing ecosystem, we are excited to be one of the trusted technology partners included in the IRI Marketplace," said Brenda Tuohig, senior vice president of Global Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "We look forward to innovating with IRI to deliver data-driven advertising and holistic, omnichannel measurement tied to business results on our platform for the world's leading brands."

"IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a broad range of leaders across multiple industries," commented Nishat Mehta, chief product officer and president, IRI Media Center of Excellence. "The launch of IRI Marketplace transitions our long-standing partnership network into an active ecosystem structured to promote even more collaboration with leading technology and data solution providers. IRI is committed to a partnership philosophy and will grow the network and enhance its capabilities over time through our joint partnerships."

Alex Colao, executive vice president of Sales at MFour, one of IRI's data partners, commented, "Through our partnership with IRI, we can combine and integrate our industry-leading datasets to better track consumer behavior across a variety of channels. This integrated dataset provides CPG companies and retailers a complete picture of omnichannel consumers through both behavior and survey data collection. We look forward to growing and evolving this partnership to help companies stay connected with the ever-changing consumer landscape."

For more information regarding IRI Marketplace and IRI’s partner ecosystem, contact IRIMarketplace@IRIworldwide.com.