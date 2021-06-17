A local sandwich and wrap producer in the UK partnered with Grote Company, an industrial food processing equipment manufacturer, to automate its assembly lines with robotics. The final solution was recently installed and automates wrap handling, aligning, and cutting.

Thanks to the new robotic twin lane solution, the processor has:

Eliminated six operators per shift

Increased production capacity to 100 wraps/minute

Improved quality to 95 percent

Increased food and plant safety

“We are extremely happy to partner with a long-time customer to help reach their production and safety goals with robotics,” says John Truscott of Grote Company. “Automating high care sandwich assembly applications has been our goal since the inception of the robotics unit in 2018, and to see another successful installation across two lines is very rewarding. We can’t wait for the next one!”

The solution includes hygienic 3D vision systems, Stäubli 4-axis robots, custom end effectors, and a Grote ultrasonic cutter. All components are food grade and rated IP65 or higher for thorough sanitation. It’s the latest application and installation from Grote robotic solutions.

About Grote Company

Grote Company manufactures reliable, top-quality food slicing and assembly equipment. Its trusted equipment is expertly designed and built strong for pizza, sandwich and slicing applications.