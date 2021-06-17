Company: Vevan Snax

Website: https://vevanfoods.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $1.50-$2.50

Product Snapshot: Crafted by world-class cheesemakers, Vevan is a plant-based snack. Now, discover Vevan snacking cubes paired with dried fruit and roasted nuts for a snack that goes wherever life takes you.

Available in two varieties, Lemon Poppyseed and P’Jack, Vevan Snax are vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free and non-GMO. The snacks are available at Sprouts stores.