Company: Cibo Vita

Website: www.cibovita.com

Introduced: Fall 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$13.00

Product Snapshot: Cibo Vita “Food for Life," which prides itself in creating better-for-you snacks as well as snacks that define health-conscious indulgence, presented new products under its BeHonest and Nature’s Garden brands at the recent Summer Fancy Food show.

The new Nature's Garden products included:

Ghostly Ranch Snack – ghost pepper and ranch seasoned

Protein Crunch – featuring 9 grams of protein per serving

V-Good Trail – plant-based, with oat milk chocolate

Antioxidant Trail – rich in vitamin E

Triple Power – rich in omega 3

Glazed Szechuan Mix – sweet and spicy with pineapple chunks

Smore’s Flavored Cashews – a sweet nostalgic flavor trip

Cibo Vita also introduced products from its BeHonest brand. Low-carb and low-sugar, BeHonest has added to its line of Milk Chocolate Drops, Chocolate Covered Almonds, and Chocolate Covered Hazelnuts, including Hazelnut Rondes and Hazelnut Truffles.

“Research tells us that 85% of U.S. consumers seek out one snack a day for sustenance and one for indulgence; our R&D department continues to create unique new products with the Cibo Vita mission to help our customers 'snack with purpose,'" said CEO and Founder of Cibo Vita, Emre Imamoglu.

The new products will retail for $4.99 for the 4.5-oz. bags and $10.99–$13.00 for the 24-oz. bags.