Company: Bimbo Bakeries

Website: www.arnoldbread.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat Breads, makers of nutritious premium bread, have announced the launch of its new Small Slice line. Ideal for health-minded consumers seeking fewer calories, fans can now enjoy the same great taste of the brand's signature Oatnut and 100 percent Whole Wheat varieties in a smaller slice format.

Each Small Slice variety offers a perfectly snackable 70-80 calories per slice. The smaller slice allows calorie-conscious consumers to enjoy the same nutritious fuel for their active lives with no regrets. As with all of the brand's Whole Grains varieties, the new Small Slice line is proudly free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors with no high-fructose corn syrup.

"With consumers focusing on health and nutrition more than ever before, we saw an opportunity to bring a new offering that would meet our fans' demand for the same taste and quality they love, but in a smaller size," said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're thrilled to introduce this smaller portion line that not only fulfills a market need but utilizes nutritious ingredients and supports consumers on their individual wellness journeys."

As part of his ongoing partnership with Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat Breads, two-time Emmy Award nominated television, film and theater actor John Stamos will support the Whole Grains Small Slice launch with a national TV campaign and digital advertising.

"I'm very aware of what I eat and how it impacts my overall health and wellness. Knowing I need the right fuel to keep me going throughout my schedule, I don't want to sacrifice nutrition for flavor," said John Stamos. "My family and I are loving the new Small Slice varieties. Both flavors allow us to enjoy each bite knowing that we're getting the same great taste and ingredients from our favorite Oroweat breads, just in a smaller size—we always keep a loaf or two in our kitchen!"

Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat Whole Grains Small Slice varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S for the suggested average retail price of $3.49. Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls and Sandwich Thins Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com, or www.oroweat.com.