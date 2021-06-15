Company: Tahitian Gold Co.

Website: http://tahitiangoldco.com

Ingredient Snapsnot: Vanilla products produced exclusively from Vanilla tahitensis beans grown in Tahiti are available from this year’s harvest through Tahitian Gold Co.

The company’s Tahitian Classic Vanilla Extract, which will be available by the end of June, provides a true Tahitian-grown Vanilla tahitensis flavor profile. The beans are known for having delicately floral, fruity and sweet flavors that naturally enhance sweetness in foods and beverages and round out tartness and acidity, said company founder and CEO Manuata Martin. The vanilla also has distinctive fruity base notes and cherry-like top notes, Martin said. Whole Vanilla tahitensis beans and 3-fold Tahitian Classic Bean Paste also are available.

“The pandemic presented challenges in transporting the beans because of limited flights in and out of the island,” Martin said, “but we have ample beans this year and expect supplies of our Tahitian Classic products to remain in stock through next year’s harvest.”

Tahitian Gold products are Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher with some organic options. They include single-species and blended extracts, three-fold vanilla bean pastes, single-fold three bean paste, ground beans, Tahitian vanilla sugar, Tahitian vanilla fleur de sel, and whole beans. Tahitian Gold products use vanilla tahitensis and vanilla planifolia species from Madagascar (Bourbon), Papua New Guinea and Tahiti. Products are available to chefs, foodservice, and food and beverage formulators/manufacturers in sizes to meet a variety of needs ranging from 8- and 16-ounce bottles to 180 kilo (5 gallon) pails and 55-gallon drums.

More information about Tahitian Gold Co. and its products is available online at tahitiangoldco.com and Instagram or by contacting 310-465-0856 and info@tahitiangoldco.com.