Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$7.99

Product Snapshot: General Mills recently introduced :ratio soft bakes as well as crunchy bars.

:ratio Keto Friendly Chocolate Chunk and Chocolate Brownie soft bakes are a Keto-friendly and gluten-free snack with 2g net carbs and 1g sugar. With no artificial flavors and colors from artificial sources, this snack allows for less time spent reading labels, and more time living. SRP is $6.99 for a 6-ct. multipack.

:ratio Keto Friendly Coconut Almond & Vanilla Almond Crunchy Bars are a Keto-friendly and gluten-free snack as well, with the same specifications as the soft bakes (2g net carbs, 1g sugar). It does not have any artificial flavors or colors. SRP is $2.49, or $7.99 for a 4-ct. multipack.