Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99-$7.99

Product Snapshot: General Mills' :ratio and Wonderworks brands have released new offerings to kick off 2022.

:ratio has introduced new products that span across categories aimed at providing consumers with variety, while new Wonderworks Frosted cereal combines a high protein solution with the deliciousness of frosted sweetness. All products offer protein alternatives and perfect for those who count macros.

All of the products have 1g of sugar per serving and provide a convenient option for consumers tracking macronutrients.

:ratio KETO Granola are now available in toasted almond and coconut almond, and include 1g of sugar and packs 8g of protein per pack; the perfect snack on its own and also as an add on to a dairy snack. SRP: $7.99.

:ratio KETO Soft Baked Bars are now available in Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Chocolate Brownie flavors; the ideal snack to take on the go with 2g net carbs and 1g sugar. SRP: $6.99 for 6-count multipack.

NEW Wonderworks Frosted cereal provides an easy breakfast in a bowl packing 14g of protein and 3 Net Carbs per serving. SRP: $7.99



