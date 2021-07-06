The Barry Callebaut Group, a global manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, has signed a long-term outsourcing agreement with Atlantic Stark, a chocolate, biscuits, and candy manufacturer in Serbia. Atlantic Stark has been operating since 1922 and is present in Serbia and the Western Balkans. The long-term outsourcing agreement makes Barry Callebaut to one of Atlantic Stark’s top-tier compound suppliers and its sole supplier of chocolate.

Atlantic Stark is the first regional customer that will be supplied from Barry Callebaut’s new factory in Novi Sad, Serbia. Deliveries to Atlantic Stark will start as of now. A part of the volume will include Cocoa Horizons cocoa, Barry Callebaut’s preferred vehicle to implement sustainability initiatives.

Rogier van Sligter, co-president EMEA said: “This outsourcing agreement is an important step to serve the still largely captive Southeastern European markets with chocolate and compound. Thanks to Barry Callebaut’s Cocoa Horizons certification, we will also create more visibility for sustainable chocolate in Southeastern Europe, something both our customers and consumers are keenly interested in.”

The two parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.