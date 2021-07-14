Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.entenmanns.com/en

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: There’s nothing more fun than the addition of sprinkles—especially on top of a classic snack like brownies! This summer, Entenmann’s Minis is bringing the party to its snack line-up with the addition of new Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies.

Combining a classic snack with the fun of sprinkles, these perfectly sized, individually wrapped snacks are ideal for dessert or for snacking on-the-go. Fudgy, moist, and topped with a layer of decadent fudge icing and fun, colorful sprinkles, the product is the sweetest new addition to the Entenmann’s Minis product lineup, which consists of a variety of baked goods including donuts, crumb cake, apple pie, and more.