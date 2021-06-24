Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.littlebites.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Summer just got sweeter thanks to the newest snack innovation from Little Bites Snacks: Little Bites Mini Tarts. Bursting with flavor, the brand is launching the tart snacks in three tasty varieties, including Apple, Strawberry, and Cinnamon. The unique, soft-baked tarts are made with real fruit and cinnamon, providing the perfect bite-sized snack option for kids. Containing no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, Little Bites Mini Tarts give kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

"For more than 20 years, we've been providing our fans with beloved snack options, including our classic Little Bites muffins and more recently Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies. We are always eager to find innovative ways to add excitement to snack time," said Moira Flood, senior brand manager for Entenmann's Little Bites Snacks. "We are thrilled to introduce new Little Bites Mini Tarts as a new staple for lunchboxes and snacking on-the-go, and we are confident our fans will love them as much as we do."