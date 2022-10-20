Entenmann's has launched Cake Truffles. Available in two flavors, Entenmann’s Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles and Entenmann’s Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles, the bite-sized truffles come in packages of eight, in a 9.1-ounce package. To guarantee freshness, two truffles are individually wrapped per tray.

The truffles will be available for purchase at select retailers in the Northeast, with a suggested retail price of $6.89.

Both truffles include rich, bite-sized cakes covered with a layer of silky, smooth chocolate coating. The Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are also filled with creamy white chocolate morsels.

