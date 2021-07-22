Company: Kodiak Cakes
Website: www.kodiakcakes.com
Introduced: July 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.50
Product Snapshot: Kodiak is here to introduce its newest innovation to fuel your summer adventures: Chewy Granola Bars.
Created with kids, adults, explorers, athletes, amateurs, trailblazers, mid-day cravers, and big appetites in mind, Kodiak’s new Chewy Granola Bars are packed with 7g of protein, 100 percent whole grain rolled oats, and non-GMO ingredients. Available in Chocolate Chip, S’mores, and Double Chocolate, Kodiak’s chewy bars are a grab-and-go treat created to provide you with the fuel needed to conquer your day.
Kodiak’s new chewy lineup are now available at kodiakcakes.com in addition to major retailers nationwide.