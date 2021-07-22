Company: Volkmann USA

Website: www.volkmannusa.com

Equipment Snapshot: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA has unveiled a Vibratory Feeder Dosing System that automatically meters precise amounts of powders into mixers, reactors, dryers, coolers, hoppers, pneumatic vacuum conveying systems, and other process equipment. Accurate to within 1 gram depending on the material, the Vibratory Feeder Dosing System features a proprietary pneumatic piston vibrator that sets the powder or other bulk material in a uniform layer across the dosing tray while gently advancing the material toward discharge in a first-in, first-out process. The potential for agglomeration is eliminated and particle integrity assured.

Suitable for feeding food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and other powdered ingredients, the Vibratory Feeder Dosing System is available in sanitary, standard, explosion-protected, and custom designs to accommodate nearly any material in either loss-in-weight, gain-in-weight or volumetric feeding. The powder feeder includes stainless steel in product contact areas as standard and is offered with a wide range of optional equipment such as an enclosed dosing tube, weighing module, and integrated sieving connections.

