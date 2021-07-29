Company: Blue Moose Sweet Shoppe

Website: www.greatamericanfudge.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00

Product Snapshot: In October 2020, Great American Fudge Company released its Pikes Peak S'mores snack as well as its Alpine Pretzels.

Handcrafted high up in the Rocky Mountains, new Avalanche Snacks are a unique blend of crunchy treats buried in powder-snow fudge. Every bite triggers an explosion of campfire memories.

Pikes Peak S'mores includes a blend of honey grahams, marshmallows, and chocolate chips, all covered with the sweet goodness of white fudge and powdered sugar. Alpine Pretzels are classic salted pretzels also covered with white fudge and powdered sugar.