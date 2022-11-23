FAT Brands' Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, has announced a new partnership with The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf brand. Through December 24, guests can bring holiday cheer to their families with a limited-edition treat, The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake.

The all-new Cookie Cake features Santa’s helpers, Scout Elves, with fans’ choice of batter, including the classic Original Chocolate Chip Cookie, and customizable border icing color options. Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is the first dessert franchise to collaborate with The Lumistella Company to deliver a treat to kick-off Scout Elf Return Week, on November 24, when Scout Elves typically begin "arriving" from the North Pole to join their families for the season. The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake will be available through Christmas Eve.

“We are so excited to take part in the magic of The Elf on the Shelf tradition leading up to Christmas,” said Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing for Great American Cookies. “While the Scout Elves will be in the homes of their families, we wanted to celebrate them in-store with one of their favorite foods, the Cookie Cake."

"The Lumistella Company is committed to creating joyful family moments,” said Helen Bransfield, executive director, licensing, The Lumistella Company. “What better way to create merry moments for Santa’s Scout Elves and their families than to join with Great American Cookies to offer the most festive treats of the season.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit greatamericancookies.com.