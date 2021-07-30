IFT21 converted to a virtual show this year for the second year in a row. The show was held from July 19–23, 2021.

This year, IFT reimagined its annual event into a new, AI-enabled virtual event and expo experience called FIRST—Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology. FIRST was held virtually to provide a safe, personalized, solution-packed forum where the science of food community came together to solve problems, share knowledge, and expand strategic connections.

In future years, IFT attendees will be able to enjoy FIRST as a hybrid experience, allowing attendees to make the most of virtual and in-person programming.

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery was able to compile a roundup of ingredients featured at this year's IFT. Check out the slideshow above to see the photos as well as a description of what was showcased at the virtual convention.

IFT22 is scheduled for Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at McCormick Place, Chicago.