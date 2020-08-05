BENEO discussed two new ingredients suited to better-for-you and general snack and bakery product development: Organic Root Fiber, and Organic Waxy Rice Starch, Remyline O AX DR. The company also discussed a recently published scientific study that has shown that BENEO’s slow-release and low-glycemic carbohydrate Palatinose supports additional loss of body weight and fat mass in overweight and obese adults when replacing sucrose in a weight loss diet (see “Scientific study shows successful weight management”).

BENEO also discussed how U.S. consumers recognize that not all carbohydrates are alike. In a recent survey that was conducted on behalf of BENEO, it was shown that consumers differ in their perspectives between various kinds of carbohydrates and are aware of alternative sugars. In fact, half of U.S. consumers believe carbohydrates that are more slowly released are better for health (see “Consumer insights confirm that BENEO’s Palatinose meets consumer demands for an alternative carbohydrate”).