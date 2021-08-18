Company: think!

Website: https://thinkproducts.com/en-us/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $16.99 (10-pack)

Product Snapshot: In response to soaring demand for its first Keto Protein Bar, think!, the high-protein snack brand, has expanded its keto offering with the introduction of two new flavors: Chocolate Mousse Pie and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. think! Keto Protein Bars have drawn rave reviews, high interest, and strong repeat sales as a low-sugar, low-carb experience. The new flavors, along with the bar that started it all—Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie—are now available on thinkproducts.com and Amazon.

"We've received tremendous response to our first think! Keto Protein Bar and our team is thrilled to expand the offering with new flavors that provide the delicious taste and high-quality ingredients people expect," said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands.

"We launched think! Keto Protein Bars over a year ago and they attracted immediate interest. Excellent reviews (4.9/5 stars), incredible demand, and outstanding repeat sales showed us that we had achieved something special with our Keto Protein Bars. They truly taste like a treat that melts-in-your mouth, while delivering high protein and keto low-carb, low-sugar values," added Gordon.

think! Keto Protein Bars offer 10 grams of protein, only one gram of sugar, are gluten-free, keto-certified, and 180 calories or less.