Company: Built Brands

Website: www.builtbar.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $37.80 (18-pack)

Product Snapshot: As a protein and energy products company, Built Brands is engaging in an all-encompassing rebrand, moving to a new headquarters and creative space, accelerating its manufacturing capabilities, developing new product offerings, and prepping unreleased flavors, while at the same time returning to its roots with a proprietary formulation for its protein bars. Celebrating its second anniversary in style, the Built brand has created a remarkable business platform for its biggest moment to date.

As part of the rebrand, Built Brands will open the doors of a new state-of-the-art production facility in the heart of American Fork, Utah. Just past a handmade front desk, crafted to resemble flowing chocolate, the 185,000-square-foot facility will consist of not only breathtaking manufacturing capabilities—complete with Built Bar's proprietary production equipment—but also a mezzanine level that includes a basketball court, indoor soccer field, pickleball court, and more. The sprawling complex will double as an experiential space for partners and supporters to enjoy, create, and share— fostering an ongoing spirit of creativity and innovation.

In the new Built Bar's manufacturing facility, production has increased nearly nine times, bringing output up to 1.2 million bars daily, with on-demand capacity to produce up to 2.8 million bars daily. For the first time in the company's history, Built Bar's new capabilities strike a balance between the handcrafted production of the original bar and greater efficiency through the precision of modern automation. Built Brand's beloved protein bars will also see an upgrade, including increases of protein from 15 to 17 grams (and starting at just 130 calories apiece) and with only four grams of sugar— maintaining a steady and unbeatable macro count. New flavors and returning staples that will join Built Bar's diverse portfolio include Apple Almond Crisp, Carrot Cake, Cookies 'N Cream, Caramel Brownie, and more flavorful options for every palate.

"Built now has a wonderful new home, yet we've made a conscious decision to return to our roots," commented Nick Greer, co-founder of Built Brands. "We take pride in the balance of health and taste across our product portfolio. Every day feels like a cheat day, but it's not. From day one, we've wanted customers to enjoy the experience of eating something healthy. We're now able to fulfill that mission at a higher level and we are excited to continue sharing the benefits and taste of Built Bar, including our range of new and diverse product offerings, with customers around the world. We are transforming the way you 'fuel' your active and healthy lifestyle. Let's go!"

For more information, please visit www.builtbar.com or follow @imbuilt #imbuilt.