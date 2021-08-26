Company: CanDo

Website: www.tastecando.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99/bar, $35.99/12-pack

Product Snapshot: Keto Krisp by CanDo, a line of low-carb, low-sugar keto bars, is taking its plant-powered offerings to the next level by launching its newest flavor: Plant-Based Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. After claiming the top spot of #1-selling bar brand in Whole Foods SoPac, Keto Krisp will be rolling out six SKU’s in Whole Foods nationwide during August 2021, including this latest plant-based innovation.

Following the launch of its first plant-based flavor, Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly, Keto Krisp’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk will be the first peanut-based, plant-protein offering, delivering a salty-sweet combination of creamy peanut butter, rich chocolate, soy protein, MCT oil, and other keto-friendly ingredients. The new flavor will be available online at www.tastecando.com ($35.99/12-pack) and in Whole Foods nationwide (SRP: $2.99/bar).

In addition to its success, Keto Krisp is continuing its expansion into additional channels, while increasing its SKU offerings in existing banners.

With only a few years since launching its line of optimal-protein keto bars, the startup has been on a mission to deliver on taste, ingredients, and nutrition, while remaining steadfast in supporting and connecting with its consumers to instill the CanDo ethos, brought to by founder Adam Bremen. The result: A fast-paced upward trajectory and unmatched fan loyalty that, most recently, has Keto Krisp significantly contributing to both the growth of the entire bar category, at 17 perent, and growing 600 percent year over year as a brand.

In building this momentum, CanDo has attracted investors and talent with vast and diverse industry experience, completing a round of fundraising from noteworthy CPG and startup veterans, including:

Enlightened Access Capital, Nicholas Giannuzzi and Ryan Lewendon

Shane Emmet, founder of Health Warrior

Justin Kan, founder of Twitch

Rodeo Capital, Rodeo CPG Investment Arm

Ari Raz, co-founder and president of Once Upon and Farm

Keto Krisp’s current line of low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Almond Butter, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Raspberry, and Plant-Based Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly are available online at www.tastecando.com and in-store at Whole Foods SoPac, Wegmans, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Publix, and Sprouts, with more retail partners announced soon.



