Company: Frankford Candy

Website: www.frankfordcandy.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00

Product Snapshot: Starting in August 2021, PEBBLES fans can enjoy their favorite cereal in a new snackable, bite-sized candy form with the rollout of Fruity PEBBLES Bites and Cocoa PEBBLES Bites from Frankford Candy.

Fruity PEBBLES Bites are half-inch balls of creamy white candy mixed with real Fruity PEBBLES cereal pieces. Cocoa PEBBLES Bites are half-inch balls of cocoa-flavored milk chocolate mixed with real Cocoa PEBBLES cereal pieces. The new PEBBLES Bites come in a 10-ounce package designed to resemble a cereal box and are available exclusively at Five Below stores nationwide.

“Consumers are looking for products that offer them a way to keep sweet treats on hand but in smaller sizes that allow them to indulge in moderation,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “We developed our new PEBBLES Bites to give fans another way to enjoy their favorite cereal in a bite-sized candy form that is ideal for a quick snack or treat.”

