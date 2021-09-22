Company: Frankford Candy

Website: www.frankfordcandy.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$2.99/bar or $34.00 (18-ct. multi-pack)

Product Snapshot: Frankford Candy, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Post Consumer Brands, is launching a new Fruity PEBBLES Birthday Cake Candy Bar to celebrate the 50th birthday of PEBBLES cereal. The king-size candy bar features real Fruity PEBBLES cereal pieces in a classic vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor. The candy bar will be available for purchase beginning in late September 2021 at Walmart stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

“At Frankford Candy, we are committed to making fans smile by creating fun and memorable experiences through our products,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “The PEBBLES brand shares a similar philosophy, which is why our partnership makes perfect sense. We think fans will love this latest addition to our lineup of PEBBLES cereal candy products. With the brand celebrating its 50th birthday this year, our new Fruity PEBBLES Birthday Cake Candy Bar gives fans another way to celebrate this delicious milestone.”

The Fruity PEBBLES Birthday Cake Candy Bar will be available in a single-serve 2.75-ounce size and an 18-count multi-pack. The new candy bar joins the existing PEBBLES cereal candy bar lineup that includes a Fruity PEBBLES Candy Bar with a cereal milk flavor and a milk chocolate Cocoa PEBBLES Candy Bar with a robust cocoa flavor.

“The PEBBLES cereal brand has been a colorful and flavorful source of inspiration for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years,” said Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands. “Frankford Candy is a trusted partner, and it’s been fun to collaborate with them to take the PEBBLES cereal brand beyond the cereal bowl and to keep our 50th birthday celebration going with this new birthday-cake-inspired candy bar.”



