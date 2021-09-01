From September 1 until October 31, Blue Diamond is offering shoppers the chance to earn up to $50 in e-gift cards through Fandango Rewards for football team gear and enter for the chance to win a trip to the Big Game in February 2022.

To enter, consumers must:

Buy three cans or bags of Blue Diamond Almonds to earn a $5 e-gift card for fan gear or buy five products for a $10 e-gift card

Upload a photo of the receipt to www.bdsuperfans.com

Consumers can keep uploading receipts to rack up the rewards, for up to $50 in eGift Cards.

Each valid submission also earns one entry into the Blue Diamond Super Fan Sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to the Big Game!



