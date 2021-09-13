Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.harryanddavid.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99-54.99

Product Snapshot: Harry & David recently released new Halloween Cake Pops and its Ghostly Book of Sweets.

Harry & David's Halloween Cake Pops make ideal Halloween party favors. Each rich cake pop is either chocolate or yellow cake, dipped in creamy white, dark, or milk Belgian chocolate, and is decorated in a variety of whimsical and colorful ways. SRP is $54.99.

Conjure up smiles this Halloween by sharing something fun and unexpected. Inside a gift box dressed up like a ghostly book of spells is a sweet assortment of bewitching bakery treats. From apple loaf cake and peanut butter bars to cinnamon swirl and vanilla shortbread cookies, there's plenty to deliver delicious thrills. SRP is $39.99.



