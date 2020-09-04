Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com, www.thepopcornfactory.com, www.harryanddavid.com
Introduced: August 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $10.00-$239.99
Product Snapshot: With Halloween already looking like it will be more mystifying than ever this year, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, and The Popcorn Factory have conjured up a frightful collection of ghostly delicacies designed to help loved ones connect with their favorite ghouls and goblins —whether they are together or celebrating through the magic of virtual means.
- Cheryl’s Cookies Premier Buttercream Frosted Halloween Cookies; $34.99-$239.99
- Individually wrapped and perfect for all Halloween gifting. This signature bow gift box arrives overflowing with buttercream frosted sprinkle, ghost, and jack o’ lantern cut-outs, s’more, buttercream frosted candy topped peanut butter, cinnamon pumpkin, and salty caramel cookies, and a tasty Halloween assortment of other popular Cheryl’s Cookies flavors.
- Cheryl’s Cookies Happy Halloween Treats Sampler; $29.99
- Cheryl’s Cookies buttercream frosted cut-out cookies and sweet confection dipped Halloween OREO cookies delivered in a perfectly spooky gift box!
- Cheryl’s Cookies Happy Halloween 2 Pack Cookie Card; $10.00
- Send sweet treats complete with individually wrapped buttercream frosted pumpkin and ghost cut-out cookies tucked inside a cheerful Halloween gift box.
- Harry & David Halloween Chocolate Grahams; $39.99
- Chocolate-enrobed grahams from the Harry & David candy kitchen have long been a Halloween favorite. It starts with crispy graham crackers, then they are double dipped in rich milk or dark chocolate. For a finishing touch, each graham is hand-decorated with even more chocolate, giving each delicious bite a thick layer of silky sweetness.
- Harry & David Halloween Cake Pops; $49.99
- As delightful as they are delicious, these cake pops make ideal Halloween party favors. Each rich cake pop is either chocolate or yellow cake, dipped in creamy white, dark, or milk Belgian chocolate, and is decorated in a variety of whimsical and colorful ways. Bring some pops to your next gathering or send a sweet surprise to someone far away.
- The Popcorn Factory Day of the Dead Popcorn Tins; $43.99-449.99
- This 3.5-gallon decorative popcorn tin is filled to the brim with butter, cheese and caramel popcorn. The four-flavor assortment also includes white cheddar.
- The Popcorn Factory Cards With Pop Boo To You - Caramel; $9.99
- Some messages need a little extra "POP!" When words simply are not enough, send Cards With Pop. Each colorful box comes with a bag of Caramel Popcorn, along with a specially chosen sentiment. One bite, and they'll get exactly what you mean.
- The Popcorn Factory Monster Mash Popcorn Bowl; $24.99
- A scary movie night essential, this reusable bowl includes butter, cheese and cookies & crème popcorn.