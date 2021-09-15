Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.wolfermans.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99-$39.99

Product Snapshot: Wolferman's Bakery has released its Halloween Bakery Gift Box, as well as a Halloween Tote Gift.

The Halloween Bakery Gift Box has no tricks—just sweet treats! Nestled inside this playful Halloween gift box are spellbinding bakery favorites like a cinnamon roll with icing, an orange iced waffle with chocolate sprinkles, two vanilla shortbread cookies, and one extra-festive cookie decorated to look like a jack-o'-lantern. SRP is $24.99.

Wolferman's festive Halloween Tote Gift assortment includes pumpkin spice and multi-grain honey English muffins, a rich dark chocolate chunk scone, a cookie dressed up like a ghost, yogurt-covered pretzels, and apple butter great for spooky late-night snacks or so-early-it's-scary morning meals. Also included is a black tote bag with a candy corn design ready to hold all the treats, a costume or two, or haunting storybooks. SRP is $39.99.



